WWE veteran destroys Triple H and his creative team ahead of Crown Jewel: "Why are you out of touch?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H for ruining the current product. The veteran reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown.

Ad

It was the go-home episode of the blue brand before Crown Jewel this Saturday. The show featured the return of Solo Sikoa and the MFT. The episode also set the tone for the PLE this weekend.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the creative decisions by Triple H and his peers. He explained that being successful wrestlers didn't qualify them to write shows. He pointed out that Vince McMahon was getting old and was out of touch with the current product. However, the veteran writer detailed that Hunter had no such problems and still could not come out with a better product.

Ad

Trending

"I look at guys like Triple H. I look at guys like Shawn Michaels. I look at guys like The Undertaker. All guys that I worked for. I don't give a sh*t how many fake titles you won between you. They're not equipped to run a company. They're not qualified. I swear to God. You could say whatever you want about Vince McMahon. Here's what happened to Vince McMahon. Real simple, Mac. Vince got old. The older Vince got, the more out of touch he got. What's Triple H's excuse? Why are you out of touch?Why don't you have a clue as to what good television is? Are you 80? At least Vince McMahon had an excuse and we all knew," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Russo's criticism of WWE and The Game is indicative of his growing frustrations with the product. It will be interesting to see if WWE can put on some stellar shows this year to impress the former writer.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript while using the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences