WWE veteran destroys Triple H and his creative team ahead of Crown Jewel: "Why are you out of touch?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H for ruining the current product. The veteran reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown.
It was the go-home episode of the blue brand before Crown Jewel this Saturday. The show featured the return of Solo Sikoa and the MFT. The episode also set the tone for the PLE this weekend.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo questioned the creative decisions by Triple H and his peers. He explained that being successful wrestlers didn't qualify them to write shows. He pointed out that Vince McMahon was getting old and was out of touch with the current product. However, the veteran writer detailed that Hunter had no such problems and still could not come out with a better product.
"I look at guys like Triple H. I look at guys like Shawn Michaels. I look at guys like The Undertaker. All guys that I worked for. I don't give a sh*t how many fake titles you won between you. They're not equipped to run a company. They're not qualified. I swear to God. You could say whatever you want about Vince McMahon. Here's what happened to Vince McMahon. Real simple, Mac. Vince got old. The older Vince got, the more out of touch he got. What's Triple H's excuse? Why are you out of touch?Why don't you have a clue as to what good television is? Are you 80? At least Vince McMahon had an excuse and we all knew," Russo said.
Russo's criticism of WWE and The Game is indicative of his growing frustrations with the product. It will be interesting to see if WWE can put on some stellar shows this year to impress the former writer.
