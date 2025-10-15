WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (November 1, 2025): Full match card predictions

WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event takes center stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1. The live card will take place weeks before the final big PLE of the year, Survivor Series: WarGames.The situation surrounding Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight title could factor into plans for the event. Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Intercontinental title against Maxxine Dupri on next week's RAW.She probably won't be putting her belt on the line so soon. Giulia needs viable challengers, but a match against Jade Cargill would be better suited for a PLE.With a lot changing over the coming weeks, here are full predictions for the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.#5. Carmelo Hayes vs. The MizSeveral matches that take place at Saturday Night's Main Event could easily be extensions of an episode of RAW or SmackDown.While several feuds have taken shape over the last two weeks, Hayes and the Miz have built up their angle over the last six months. The former allies will have at least one singles clash after The A-Lister turned on Hayes.While it's not a title victory, a win on national television over the Miz will give Hayes some much-needed momentum before hopefully moving on to bigger things in 2026.#4. Sami Zayn &amp; Shinsuke Nakamura vs. the MFTs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSolo Sikoa and his new family interfered during Sami Zayn's latest United States title Open Challenge match. Shinsuke Nakamura opposed Zayn, but the two were allies by default after the attack.If The Great Liberator doesn't have an Open Challenge at Saturday Night's Main Event, he could team with his one-time friend against the MFTs. It could be any combination of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, or JC Mateo.Should Solo's group win, he can then demand another shot at the United States title. The new look and getting Tama Tonga back should lead to more success in the coming months.#3. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob FatuMcIntyre and Fatu have been trading shots both verbally and physically over the last two weeks. They'll square off soon on SmackDown, but due to their egos and physicality, it won't end there.If The Samoan Werewolf wins, it will not sit well with McIntyre. He'll attack Fatu again, leading to another showdown.Officials can then make it a de facto #1 Contender's match since Fatu already stepped up to Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior had a chance, but is still a viable title contender.#2. Street Fight: Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki WarriorsRipley and SKY defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel in Perth. Mami then beat Sane in singles action on the following RAW. The Kabuki Warriors didn't let their enemies off easily, bashing Ripley with a Kendo Stick.When weapons are introduced into a feud, it's usually a precursor to a hardcore showdown, street fight, or no disqualification match.Due to the heated and personal nature of this feud, adding a stipulation match to Saturday Night's Main Event will give the card some variety.#1. CM Punk &amp; LA Knight clash at Saturday Night's Main EventLA Knight and CM Punk have been involved in two matches for the World Heavyweight title. Seth Rollins beat both men and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris.The Best in the World, Knight, and Jey Uso vied for a shot at Rollins on RAW, with Punk pinning Jey to get another chance at the World Heavyweight title.Since The Megastar wasn't pinned, he'll likely use that as grounds for a match with Punk. The two stars cannot stand each other despite being a lot alike.The pairing could easily fit into a bigger PLE, but Saturday Night's Main Event may need its star power to anchor the final show before WarGames. Punk is on the poster, and both men could be involved in the cage match.