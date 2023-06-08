AI claimed Dominik Mysterio's father was neither Eddie Guerrero or Rey Mysterio, but another WWE Hall of Famer

Dominik Mysterio's parentage has always been a point of drama in WWE, with Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero even battling in a ladder match for his custody. Now, it seems even Artificial Intelligence is getting into the act.

In 2006, Dominik was still a child of around 10 when he was the center of an infamous WWE feud between his father, Rey, and Eddie Guerrero. During the feud, Guerrero stated that he was the actual biological father of Dom. The two fought over his custody, ending in a ladder match where Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie to retain custody of his son.

In questions asked to AI, when Dominik Mysterio's name came up, the AI said he was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. While Rey Mysterio, his real father, might be surprised to find that according to the AI, there's a third contender in the mix to be the young Judgment Day member's father now; it remains a hilarious error. The line below shows the error.

"Edge's son, Dominik Mysterio, is currently 24 years old."

The AI also got his age wrong, as he is 26.

With Dominik Mysterio stabbing Rey in the back, it seems unlikely that his father will be willing to fight for his custody anymore either if Edge claims it.

Rhea Ripley seems to be the one with the actual custody of Dominik Mysterio at the moment, with the pair very popular on WWE TV

No matter who the AI program thinks Dominik's father might be, the star is attached at the hip to current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The two have become notorious in WWE for their antics. With both regularly interfering in each others' matches and helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest, they are a force to be reckoned with for any star.

It seems they seem unbreakable as a pair as fans wait to see what they do next.

