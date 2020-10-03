Aiden English reveals who helped him in WWE NXT

Aiden English, real name Matthew Rehwoldt, was released by WWE earlier this year in April along with a number of other Superstars. This was done by WWE as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, English was last seen as a guest commentator on the SmackDown brand. English's best run on the main roster came alongside former WWE Superstar Rusev aka Miro.

Aiden English opens up about who helped him the most in NXT

Aiden English was recently interviewed by Fightful. During the interview, English opened up about his time in WWE NXT and spoke about the help he got from Normal Smiley as well as Billy Gunn and Arn Anderson:

I’m going to start with him just because he’s set my career on the path it is, right? Whatever he said obviously resonated with someone and he’s the reason I’m here and even after that, continued to be one of the most positive and intelligent and well-spoken and most giving men that I’ve ever had the ability to train under. Guys like Arn Anderson was great. I had a great, great relationship with Billy Gunn when he was at NXT. He had such a great approach to teaching that I think is very, very important. He showed you how to have fun with it all.

Aiden English also spoke about the impact Terry Taylor had on his development. English said that although he butted heads with Taylor on occassion, he appreciated everything he learned from Taylor:

I’m gonna say this, almost begrudgingly, and if he sees this he’ll know why. But, I have a love for Terry Taylor, who a lot of people have butted heads with and I did too. ‘Cause he can be very opinionated and he comes from that old school kind of mindset. But, it’s so funny. He’s like your parents because he’s sitting there, he’s raising you as a wrestler, and you’re fighting, ‘No, why can’t I do this? Why is it a bad idea? Why are you telling me it’s not a good idea to do this? That’s crazy. That’s so old. That’s from your generation.’ You grow up, you go and perform on all these stages and you go, ‘I mean, I’m still right, but hot damn, he was right about X, Y and Z'. H/T: Fightful

