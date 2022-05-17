Former WWE Superstar seemingly trolls fans about Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Former WWE Superstar Matt Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English in WWE) seemingly trolled fans on social media after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, ahead of their WWE RAW match.

The two were scheduled to face Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a six-pack challenge on the latest episode of the red brand. The encounter was set to decide RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's opponent for the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

According to reports, Banks raised issues over the creative direction of the match and had a meeting with Vince McMahon regarding the same. Since both parties disagreed, The Boss walked out of the arena, followed by her tag partner Naomi.

Aiden English posted a series of tweets about the incident. His first tweet suggested that the shocking turn of events was part of WWE's storyline.

Soon after, he made a second post saying he was joking and didn't care about what happened on the show.

Matthew Rehwoldt @DramaKingMatt JK



I don’t know or care JK I don’t know or care

In his final tweet, English said his first post was nothing but an attempt to have "a LITTLE cheeky fun."

Matthew Rehwoldt @DramaKingMatt I’ve never once trolled on this demon app and the one time I have a LITTLE cheeky fun and you all go WILD 🤷‍♂️ I’ve never once trolled on this demon app and the one time I have a LITTLE cheeky fun and you all go WILD 🤷‍♂️

WWE releases statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out

WWE released a statement after Sasha Banks and Naomi decided not to compete in the six-pack challenge on RAW.

The statement claimed that Banks and Naomi left their Tag Team Titles in WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinatis' office before leaving the arena. It also read that they were uncomfortable facing two of their opponents in the six-pack challenge; WWE didn't reveal the names of the stars. The company apologized to fans for not being able to pull off the advertised main event.

What did you make of Sasha and Naomi's decision to walk out? Sound off in the comments section below.

