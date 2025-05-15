"Ain’t no ghost from your past" - Jeff Cobb teases something huge with Jacob Fatu after his WWE debut; possibly hints at major twist

Jeff Cobb sent a message to Jacob Fatu and teased the idea of them running WWE together. The former debuted at Backlash 2025.
Fatu put his United States Title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash. The Samoan Werewolf retained the gold after Cobb attacked Knight during the match, preventing him from becoming a three-time champion.
On X/Twitter, Cobb made it clear that he wasn't a "ghost" from Fatu's past and claimed they would run WWE together. Interestingly enough, the 42-year-old was introduced by Solo Sikoa, but is keen on 'running' the company with The Samoan Werewolf. Cobb and Fatu have crossed paths during their time on the independent circuit.
"It ain’t no ghost from your past, I see you UCE, we gonna run this place," wrote Cobb.
Check out Cobb's tweet below:
Peter Rosenberg suggested that Jeff Cobb will replace Jacob Fatu in the group
Peter Rosenberg has made a huge claim regarding the group led by Solo Sikoa. The wrestling analyst praised the former Tribal Chief for his leadership skills after he introduced Jeff Cobb to WWE's main roster.
Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg suggested that Cobb will replace Fatu in the group. He said:
"He's gonna replace Jacob Fatu. [But he helped Jacob Fatu last week.] That's right. That's what makes Solo such a brilliant leader, because Jacob didn't want help, and he went out and got help anyway. But the reason he really went and got help is because he's replacing Jacob Fatu."
Fatu has established his place as one of the fastest-rising superstars in all of professional wrestling and is in his first reign as a singles champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Samoan Werewolf is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, but never held singles gold until WrestleMania 41.