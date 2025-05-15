"Ain’t no ghost from your past" - Jeff Cobb teases something huge with Jacob Fatu after his WWE debut; possibly hints at major twist

Jeff Cobb sent a message to Jacob Fatu and teased the idea of them running WWE together. The former debuted at Backlash 2025.

Ad

Fatu put his United States Title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash. The Samoan Werewolf retained the gold after Cobb attacked Knight during the match, preventing him from becoming a three-time champion.

On X/Twitter, Cobb made it clear that he wasn't a "ghost" from Fatu's past and claimed they would run WWE together. Interestingly enough, the 42-year-old was introduced by Solo Sikoa, but is keen on 'running' the company with The Samoan Werewolf. Cobb and Fatu have crossed paths during their time on the independent circuit.

Ad

Trending

"It ain’t no ghost from your past, I see you UCE, we gonna run this place," wrote Cobb.

Check out Cobb's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peter Rosenberg suggested that Jeff Cobb will replace Jacob Fatu in the group

Peter Rosenberg has made a huge claim regarding the group led by Solo Sikoa. The wrestling analyst praised the former Tribal Chief for his leadership skills after he introduced Jeff Cobb to WWE's main roster.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg suggested that Cobb will replace Fatu in the group. He said:

Ad

"He's gonna replace Jacob Fatu. [But he helped Jacob Fatu last week.] That's right. That's what makes Solo such a brilliant leader, because Jacob didn't want help, and he went out and got help anyway. But the reason he really went and got help is because he's replacing Jacob Fatu."

Fatu has established his place as one of the fastest-rising superstars in all of professional wrestling and is in his first reign as a singles champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The Samoan Werewolf is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, but never held singles gold until WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More