5'10" WWE Superstar is replacing Jacob Fatu in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline faction after Backlash, says analyst

Jacob Fatu has been an integral part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline faction since his debut. However, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg believes a five-foot-ten-inch superstar will now replace him in the group.

Last Saturday, Jacob Fatu defended his United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash. The bout saw the debut of Jeff Cobb, who helped The Samoan Werewolf retain his title by attacking LA Knight. While Fatu seemed surprised by Cobb's interference, the latter appeared to be working under Sikoa's orders.

While discussing Cobb's debut at Backlash on his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that the 42-year-old would replace Fatu in Sikoa's faction.

"He's gonna replace Jacob Fatu. [But he helped Jacob Fatu last week.] That's right. That's what makes Solo such a brilliant leader, because Jacob didn't want help, and he went out and got help anyway. But the reason he really went and got help is because he's replacing Jacob Fatu," Rosenberg said. [30:39 - 30:55]

The 45-year-old pointed out that it was now time for The Samoan Werewolf to become a "full-on babyface."

"I don't think they'll say this in the storyline, but it's time for Jacob Fatu to be a full-on babyface. So, you're gonna go ahead and get Jeff Cobb now. You realize it was Solo, Solo was replaced by Jacob, Jacob's being replaced by Jeff," Rosenberg added. [31:01 - 31:17]

Jeff Cobb vs. Jacob Fatu could happen in WWE before the end of 2025

Seeing Jacob Fatu's reaction to Jeff Cobb's debut at Backlash, many fans speculated on whether the two could go head-to-head. WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of WWE booking the showdown on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Although he stated that it wouldn't happen soon, WrestleVotes claimed it would probably take place before the end of the year.

"I wouldn't say relatively soon, I'd say before the end of the year, like Bill [Apter] said they gotta introduce Jeff Cobb a little bit first. But I do think, once that match does happen, it's gonna be impressive. Those are two big boys, those are two bangers, I'm really looking forward to it. Just don't know when yet," he said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team have planned for Jeff Cobb this Friday on SmackDown.

