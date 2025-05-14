Blockbuster Bloodline match in the works in WWE (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline seems to have been floundering ever since he lost to the OTC, Roman Reigns, during RAW's Netflix premiere. Tensions have been brewing between Solo and his enforcer, Jacob Fatu, much like between Roman and Solo.

However, Fatu's United States Title win over LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 papered over the cracks. During his defense of the title in a brutal Fatal Four-Way clash at Backlash, Jeff Cobb debuted as the newest member of Solo's Bloodline, and Jacob Fatu didn't look too pleased about it.

This led to fans speculating whether we could see the two big guys face each other in the future. WrestleVotes responded to the same on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, stating that he's looking forward to the potential clash.

"I wouldn't say relatively soon, I'd say before the end of the year, like Bill [Apter] said they gotta introduce Jeff Cobb a little bit first. But I do think, once that match does happen, it's gonna be impressive. Those are two big boys, those are two bangers, I'm really looking forward to it. Just don't know when yet," he said. [From 25:33 onwards]

With Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa out due to injury, Solo turned to former NJPW star Jeff Cobb to strengthen his Bloodline. The ex-United Empire member helped Fatu retain his title as he knocked out LA Knight. While Fatu picked up the win with Cobb's help, it looked as if the US Champion had no clue about this plan.

