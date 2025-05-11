Solo Sikoa reveals the newest member of The Bloodline; Jacob Fatu visibly confused

Solo Sikoa has revealed the newest addition to The Bloodline at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship.

Fatu was in action against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash. This was his first title defense at a Premium Live Event after winning the title at WrestleMania 41, where he dethroned The Megastar.

During the closing moments of the Fatal Four-Way Match, Knight was about to put Jacob Fatu through the commentary desk when Sikoa saved his stablemate. Moments later, the debuting Cobb attacked the former United States Champion, allowing Fatu to retain the title.

Check out Cobb's WWE debut:

Jeff Cobb recently departed New Japan Pro Wrestling, ending his eight-year tenure with the company. He was part of the United Empire faction and had captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship with Callum Newman days before his departure from the company. He has previously wrestled in Lucha Underground, AEW, Ring of Honor, and other major promotions.

On the final SmackDown before Backlash, Solo Sikoa informed Jacob Fatu that he was out of soldiers. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who have been loyal to Sikoa and the new Bloodline, are currently sidelined with injuries. Hence, it's safe to say that Cobb is the former Tribal Chief's newest soldier. However, The Samoan Werewolf was visibly confused with the decision.

About the author Soumik Datta



