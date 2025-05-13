Jeff Cobb sends hilarious message to wrestling veteran following WWE debut

Jeff Cobb made his WWE debut at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He showed up during the opening contest of the night to help Jacob Fatu retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Before signing with the Stamford-based company, the 42-year-old wrestled for several promotions, including AEW, ROH, and NJPW. In fact, he lost the IWGP Tag Team Championship last month. He recently sent a message to Milano Collection A. T., a retired professional wrestler working as a color commentator for NJPW.

Jeff Cobb took to his Instagram account to post a selfie he clicked outside a store named "Milano Collection." He joked about the store having the same name as the veteran. Cobb hilariously noted that he was waiting for the latter to show up and asked him to hurry up.

"So I was waiting forever for you to show up @milano_c_at [Milano Collection A.T.] please hurry!" he wrote.

Jacob Fatu denies speaking about Jeff Cobb's WWE debut

While speaking on the WWE Backlash Recap Show, WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu was asked to share his opinion on Jeff Cobb's shocking debut.

The Samoan Werewolf stated that he was surprised to see the former NJPW star at the premium live event. Fatu noted that although he was not frustrated, he did not want to talk about it at all.

“Man, I’m gonna keep it 100, I don’t even want to speak on that. I don’t want to speak on none of that. I don’t want to speak on the last couple of seconds because honestly, I could tell you I don’t know. I appreciate you having me, but I don’t want to speak on none of that. I can’t tell you if I don’t know anything. If I don’t know why, I can’t speak on it. The whole world saw the look on my face. I ain’t frustrated about it, but I just can’t speak on it. I can’t tell you nothing about it because it’s kind of — it’s just a little different," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE has showcased the tension growing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last few months. It remains to be seen what implications Jeff Cobb's joining the wrestling promotion will have on The Bloodline.

