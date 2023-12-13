"Ain't scared of that Mami," "The battle of muscle mommies" - WWE Universe excited over Rhea Ripley's next potential challenger

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley remains undefeated on the red brand after she returned from her injury last year. Recently, fans reacted to Mami's staredown on Monday Night RAW and were excited to see her possibly face a new challenger.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ivy Nile came out in support of Maxxine Dupri, who was set to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Mami easily won and made Dupri pay after the match. Later, Ivy Nile stepped inside the squared circle and had a staredown with the champion.

Rhea Ripley has dominated her opponents since winning the Women's World Championship. Fans were excited to see Nile stand up to the champion and want to see her go after Mami.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The match hasn't been made official, but fans are interested to see a clash between the two. Many believe that matches involving Ripley and a new talent have worked in the past. Earlier this year, Mami faced Lyra Valkyria, which impressed the fans a lot.

Rhea Ripley could be the greatest female wrestler of all time, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Rhea Ripley has achieved a lot over the past few years, and at such a young age in WWE. From becoming the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Women's Champion to the current Women's World Champion, Mami has set a benchmark for the next generation of superstars in the promotion.

Speaking on Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels gave his honest opinion of Ripley and believes that The Eradicator of The Judgment Day can become the greatest female wrestler of all time. Check it out:

"I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there... She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again, the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Mami's last title defense was against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series 2023. It will be interesting to see what The Eradicator of The Judgment Day does next on the red brand.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.