Rhea Ripley could be "the GOAT" according to WWE legend

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names on the current WWE roster. A Hall of Famer recently stated that The Eradicator could one day be the greatest female wrestler of all time. The name in question is NXT's Head of Creative, Shawn Michaels.

Ripley has had a meteoric rise to the top of the female roster within a few years of joining WWE. The 27-year-old made her debut in the Stamford-based company as an NXT UK talent in 2017. Six years down the line, Ripley has already become a Grand Slam Champion and is one of the top names on the roster. The Judgment Day member is currently the Women's World Champion.

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Cheap Heat to talk to Rosenberg. The Heartbreak Kid talked about many things, including NXT's current state, Rhea Ripley's rise to the top, and more. During the conversation, The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he believed Rhea Ripley could become the greatest woman wrestler of all time. The 58-year-old answered in the affirmative and praised the Women's World Champion for the incredible growth she has shown:

"I was like, can we bring Rhea? Can I have her over there [NXT]? And that's when, again, I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way," he said. [From 5:33 to 5:52]

The Heartbreak Kid further stated:

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you." [5:55 onwards]

Rhea Ripley tops 2023 PWI Women's 250 list

Ripley was recently named as the No. 1 women's wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The Nightmare topped PWI's list of the top 250 women wrestlers for this year, beating various top names from WWE and other wrestling promotions for the top spot.

Ripley was at 42nd position on the list last year. The rise in rankings shows how she has grown exponentially since then. Surprisingly, Bianca Belair is the only other WWE Superstar to make the Top 10. World Wonder Ring Stardom's Giulia finished second on the list.

