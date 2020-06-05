Jeff Hardy segment and a face-off between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles announced for Smackdown

A Championship will also be defended on this week's edition of Smackdown.

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy have been announced to appear.

Jeff Hardy getting arrested on last week's show.

This week's episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox will feature a few interesting segments, as announced by WWE. Jeff Hardy will appear to discuss his side of the events from the hit and run incident that was featured on last week's Smackdown.

Elias was run over by a culprit, and police arrested Jeff Hardy, with charges of public intoxication, DUI and the aforementioned hit and run. Later, Hardy was acquitted and released by the police. Elias, who was the unfortunate victim, suffered (in Kayfabe) broken a few ribs and a torn pectoral muscle injury, but he was finally released from the hospital recently.

#WWETheBump can now report that @IAmEliasWWE has been discharged from the hospital following the incident on Friday Night #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/lenuLUJ6O0 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 3, 2020

WWE issued a poll mentioning King Corbin, Sheamus and AJ Styles as the potential culprits in the hit & run incident. All the options make sense in storyline, as Corbin was recently in a rivalry with Elias, Sheamus was proved to have framed Hardy for the incident, and Styles received a bye in his tournament match due to Elias's injury.

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will come face-to-face on SmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship tournament, conceived after the prolonged absence of former Champion Sami Zayn, is on the way to its finale.

The two men to face off for the Championship are past rivals AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. The final match will take place on the episode of Smackdown of June 12th, but a week before the title clash, the two men will engage in a face-off inside the ring.

There are a few segments other that have already been announced for the June 5th show. They include a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend the titles against Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley and 'The Legit Boss' Sasha Banks.

The Miz and John Morrison will appear on the show and issue a warning to their Backlash opponent Braun Strowman ahead of the handicap match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV.