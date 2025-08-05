AJ Lee Accidentally Brought Up on WWE RAW

AJ Lee hasn't been seen on WWE TV in years. However, her name was brought up during tonight's Monday Night RAW.Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles that has been ongoing for the past few weeks. The Phenomenal One has been trying to secure an Intercontinental Championship match, but Dominik Mysterio got a doctor's note stating he was not medically cleared to compete. After Adam Pearce forced him to undergo a re-evaluation, the doctors finally cleared Dominik to compete, and he defended his title at SummerSlam 2025. During the match, Dom loosened his boot, and when Styles went for the Calf Crusher, the boot came off. The champ later used this boot to attack Styles and picked up the win.Tonight on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was in action against Dragon Lee after both of them got into a heated exchange backstage earlier in the night. While the match was happening, Michael Cole was talking about Dom's rivalry with AJ Styles. However, he accidentally mentioned AJ Lee's name instead of The Phenomenal One. Corey Graves was quick to correct the veteran commentator.It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will get a rematch against Dominik Mysterio in the future.