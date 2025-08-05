  • home icon
  AJ Lee Accidentally Brought Up on WWE RAW

AJ Lee Accidentally Brought Up on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 05, 2025 02:15 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee is a former Divas Champion (source: WWE.com)

AJ Lee hasn't been seen on WWE TV in years. However, her name was brought up during tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles that has been ongoing for the past few weeks. The Phenomenal One has been trying to secure an Intercontinental Championship match, but Dominik Mysterio got a doctor's note stating he was not medically cleared to compete. After Adam Pearce forced him to undergo a re-evaluation, the doctors finally cleared Dominik to compete, and he defended his title at SummerSlam 2025. During the match, Dom loosened his boot, and when Styles went for the Calf Crusher, the boot came off. The champ later used this boot to attack Styles and picked up the win.

Tonight on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was in action against Dragon Lee after both of them got into a heated exchange backstage earlier in the night. While the match was happening, Michael Cole was talking about Dom's rivalry with AJ Styles. However, he accidentally mentioned AJ Lee's name instead of The Phenomenal One. Corey Graves was quick to correct the veteran commentator.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will get a rematch against Dominik Mysterio in the future.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Neda Ali
