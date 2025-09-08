  • home icon
  AJ Lee officially confirms new deal, gives her fans a new name ahead of WWE RAW

AJ Lee officially confirms new deal, gives her fans a new name ahead of WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:09 GMT
AJ Lee has finally confirmed her new deal (image via WWE)
AJ Lee has finally confirmed her new deal (image credit: WWE.com)

AJ Lee returned on last week's WWE SmackDown after more than a decade away from the ring, and she has since finally broken her silence with several messages on social media.

Lee took to Instagram to thank the WWE Universe for the 120 million views that her return had garnered on social media over the weekend. She also commented on her new WWE deal, making it clear that "this run" is for her fans.

"120 million social views in 24 hours??? Thank you for watching, for all the messages, love, and hilarious posts. My wonderful weirdos, you’ve been here since Day One and had my back for a decade. This run is for you."
Many fans were worried that this could just be a one-off match for Lee after so long away from the ring, but her "this run is for you" comment makes it clear she is here to stay for years to come.

AJ Lee has a number of dream matches lined up

AJ has been away from the ring for a long time, and in that time, she has managed to inspire a lot of young women to follow in her footsteps, including Roxanne Perez, who is currently working on RAW.

Perez has been pushing for Lee's return to WWE for a long time and could now finally have that dream match. There are also a number of women in the locker room, including Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Naomi, who were here when AJ Lee left and have remained. The former Glow pushed for Lee's return but is now watching from home after recently announcing her pregnancy.

WWE has a lot of options for Lee, and now she has confirmed that she's back for what could be a while. There could be several feuds intertwined in her current storyline with Becky Lynch.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
