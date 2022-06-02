"Gave me a kiss" – 3-time WWE Divas Champion details how Vince McMahon helped her write an infamous promo

Former WWE star AJ Lee recently detailed her experience writing promos for herself and how Vince McMahon helped her during her time with the company.

AJ Lee, aka AJ Mendez, retired in 2015 from in-ring competition. During her time in WWE, she captured the Divas Championship thrice.

In a conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former Divas Champion claimed that her favorite promo was the infamous PipeBombshell. Lee noted that she received bullet points from Vince McMahon:

"The PipeBombshell, I loved that one. I remember like I got bullet points from Vince, like, that was our thing. He'd give me bullet points and then just trust me. And I remember, I came to the back and he gave me a kiss on the cheek and he said, 'Great job.' And then he said don't pace as much in the beginning, like, be a little more steady on your feet. But I remember we had that kind of relationship where he was very proud of promo stuff, so I was like, 'Oh, I did a good promo.' And I had no idea about everything that would happen after; it'd cause 6 months of pay-per-view title matches." (from 42:54 to 43:42)

WWE star Butch recently revealed Vince McMahon's honest opinion of his character change

WWE star Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, recently shared Vince McMahon's reaction to his name and character change.

Speaking on Metro.co.uk, he said the WWE Chairman is highly interested in his new character and name:

"He seems really into this, as you can imagine. He seems really into the idea of Butch. It is entertaining."

Butch went on to add that he wouldn't let his NXT work vanish due to his change of character.

"Not that I want my NXT work to vanish, it never will – it’s always gonna be there, and I hope people can always appreciate it. But if you could do that and you could start all over again, and this is me coming in fresh to the company, I think there’d be a lot of people who’d look at it through a different lens." (H/T: Metro)

Butch is currently teaming up with Sheamus and Ridge Holland on Smackdown and has been doing so since moving up to the main roster.

