AJ Lee discusses WWE legacy, evolution of women's division: "They deserve it"

AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE a few weeks ago on SmackDown. She came out and attacked Becky Lynch to set up a mixed tag-team match for WrestlePalooza. Following her return match at WrestlePalooza, Lee discussed the evolution of Women's Division on the post-show.
Lee teamed up with her husband CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in her first match in nearly a decade. Both teams put up a great match which ended with Punk and Lee taking the win. During the post-show conference, Lee discussed how her return was received backstage. She also shared her thoughts on the current Women's division of the Stamford-based company.
“I mean, everyone was so welcoming and so kind and so complementary in a way that made me feel like, oh! I did something and that it meant something to these wonderfully talented women. To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room. But the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next 10 years.” She said. [32:42 - 33:15]
It will be interesting to see what's next for AJ Lee following her victory at WrestlePalooza.
AJ Lee broke silence on her WWE in-ring return
Despite being away from the ring for nearly a decade, AJ Lee proved to the world that she still got it on Saturday. After putting on a banger with her husband, she made Becky Lynch tap out to her Black Widow submission move.
While speaking on the post-show, she talked about her return match and how it felt.
"The match? It felt amazing, it was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun,” she said.
Fans are really excited to have AJ Lee back in WWE again.