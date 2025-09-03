AJ Lee dropped massive WWE return tease several weeks ago

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 03, 2025 18:17 GMT
She's been dropping hints

AJ Lee's WWE return has all but been seemingly confirmed following Becky Lynch's antics on RAW, but it seems that while the rumor mill only recently caught on, Lee did drop a massive hint five weeks ago.

The former Divas Champion recently uploaded several images from her signing in San Diego, and one of those images showed AJ Lee looking like she was in the best physical shape of her life.

Lee's arms prove that she has been working out and clearly preparing for her return to WWE, even though at the time, her fans had no idea this was what she was planning.

The former Divas Champion has remained in great shape over the past decade, even though she stepped away from the ring back in 2015 and has made it clear that she didn't need to return.

AJ Lee looks like she could return to face Becky Lynch

AJ Lee is the wife of CM Punk, and fans have put together the fact that Punk is currently feuding against a married couple on WWE RAW.

Lee and Punk met while working together in WWE, where their relationship flourished. The couple has since married and remained together for more than a decade. While AJ has become a New York Times best-selling author following her retirement in 2015, The Second City Saint joined UFC and later returned to pro wrestling with AEW.

Punk's return to WWE back in 2023 has kicked off speculation that his wife wouldn't be far behind, but many fans believed that this was a pipedream. Becky Lynch's recent attack on The Straight Edge Superstar at Clash in Paris and on RAW was enough for fans to believe that Lee could be ready to make her return, and now speculation seems to suggest that it is finally happening.

Wrestlepalooza could finally be the place that Lee returns to WWE after more than a decade away.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
