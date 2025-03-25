AJ Lee drops major in-ring return tease following WWE RAW

AJ Lee could now be in the shape of her life as the rumors of a WWE return for the former Divas Champion continue to heat up. Lee's husband CM Punk is set to be part of a major triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, and it's likely that his wife will be in attendance for the show.

This would be a major step forward for Lee, who fans have been pushing to return to WWE for several years. Lee is one of the most popular former stars, but she retired back in 2015 and has refused to return since.

Despite remaining out of the ring for almost a decade, Lee has remained in incredible shape and recently took to Instagram to share the results of her workout with the caption "mama making progress."

AJ Lee could be teasing a massive return

Lee and her husband CM Punk had some issues with WWE in 2014/15, but Punk has been able to put that behind him and make his return. His wife was also struggling with a back injury when she retired from the business, and it seems that this is something that continues to hold her back.

Will AJ Lee ever return to WWE?

AJ Lee was expected to return at the annual Royal Rumble, since this would be the easiest place for her to be able to test if she could still achieve what she used to be able to in the ring.

WrestleMania is obviously another place she could make her return, but it seems that she is definitely teasing something and has ensured that she remains in shape for whenever that WWE call comes.

Could Lee finally be hinting that she is ready to return to WWE? There may well be a few more Black Widows left in her.

