AJ Lee drops massive WWE return hint ahead of SmackDown

AJ Lee hasn't stepped in a WWE ring for almost a decade. However, it appears that the former Divas Champion's return to the Stamford-based promotion continues to be teased.

Lee's husband and WWE Superstar CM Punk has noted that he would be open to her making a comeback to the promotion, whilst several other female wrestlers have been backing AJ Lee's second WWE run.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, AJ Lee took to her Instagram story and shared a massive return tease. The veteran was showing off her abs and looked incredibly fit. Lee has been working on movies and writing books since leaving WWE, but it seems that she could have resumed training and could arguably be in the best shape of her life currently.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

AJ Lee teasing a return? [Image credit: Screengrab of Lee's Instagram story]

Lee was expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, but fans were disappointed when she did not show up.

Her husband CM Punk was a major part of The Royal Rumble, and was surprisingly the man who eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the 30-man bout. Punk will be part of Elimination Chamber this weekend, and hoping he can outlast five other men to book a match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Where could AJ Lee fit in the new era of WWE?

The women of WWE have been pushed much harder in the current era than during Lee's time and there are now five main roster titles for the division to compete for.

Lee pushed for a revolution throughout her time in WWE and finally the company has worked towards elevating the women's division. However, Lee hasn't been around to be part of the welcome change.

In this era of the wrestling promotion, there are NXT stars including Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez who want to wrestle Lee, while veterans like Natalya and Naomi remain from the division the 37-year-old left behind and would be happy to pick up where they left off.

