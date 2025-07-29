  • home icon
AJ Lee looks absolutely ripped in new photo; CM Punk sends her a three-word message

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:24 GMT
WWE Superstar CM Punk had a message for his wife, AJ Lee, on his official Instagram account. Punk was very impressed by Lee's physique in a new picture she posted on her Instagram story.

Punk is mere days away from taking on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, AJ Lee recently made her first-ever appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

The former Divas Champion posted a picture on her Instagram story during the event and looked quite ripped in it. CM Punk reshared the photo on his Instagram story and sent Lee a three-word message, as can be seen below:

"Queen muscle mother."
CM Punk believes AJ Lee's return will be bigger than his if she comes back

Punk returned to WWE in late 2023 at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Since then, fans have been clamoring for an AJ Lee return. In an interview with Cheap Heat’s Peter Rosenberg, The Best in the World said the following about a possible Lee return:

“She 100% supersedes me. That’s the fun thing about wrestling fans. They look for stuff that necessarily isn’t there. That’s kind of the fun of it. Everyone is talking about, ‘Who is going to main event WrestleMania?’ ‘Who is going to enter the Royal Rumble?’ ‘Who is going to comeback?’ They are always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year, I think hers would be bigger than mine, but again, I’m kinda hands off on the deal..." [H/T CageSideSeats]
The last time Lee appeared on WWE TV was way back in 2015, a decade ago. She is still in amazing shape and is bound to receive a thunderous pop if she ever returns to the company. Her long-time fans still haven't lost hope of seeing her back in a WWE ring.

