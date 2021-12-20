AJ Lee provides an update for her upcoming Netflix film

AJ Mendez, formerly better known to wrestling fans by AJ Lee, is all set to make her screenwriting debut next year. The former WWE Divas champion has a new movie with Netflix slated to be released next year titled "Blade of the 47 Ronin."

The new Netflix movie will be AJ Lee's first-ever feature film and is slated to be released sometime in 2022. AJ took to her social media to announce that the production of the movie she helped write has wrapped up.

"We wrote a movie! And these superheroes just wrapped production! Thank you Universal1440, Tim Kwok, and @ronyuan for bringing @aimeegarcia4realz and me on board. Cannot wait to see the magic this amazing cast and crew brought to life! #bladeofthe47ronin #netflix2022."

It was announced by Deadline earlier this year that AJ Lee has been brought onto co-write alongside Aimee Garcia for the new Netflix film. Both have previously worked together as writing partners on the comic book series GLOW and Dungeons and Dragons.

The new Netflix movie is set to be a sequel to the 2013 original film 47 Ronin that starred Keanu Reeves and will take place hundreds of years in the future. According to PWinsider, the goal is to set the upcoming film as a stage for a continuing franchise.

AJ Lee might not ever return to WWE again

AJ Lee was a fan favorite amongst the women's division during her tenure in WWE. Her work in the company was a breath of fresh air and she was hailed as the flag bearer for the women's division during her time with the company.

Since leaving the company, the former WWE Superstar has comfortably settled into her spot in writing comic books and also went on to become a New York Times best-selling author. In October this year, she made her return to pro wrestling as an executive producer for WOW -- Women of Wrestling.

Given all she has on her plate at the moment, it seems highly unlikely she may return to work for WWE again. If she does return to wrestle in the ring, AEW will be a more likely destination since her husband CM Punk signed with the company earlier this year.

