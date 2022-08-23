"I’ve been obsessed with you"- AJ Lee sends a message to current WWE Superstar

AJ Lee sent a heartfelt message to Bayley on the ninth anniversary of their only singles WWE match.

Lee and Bayley faced each other on the July 11, 2013 episode of WWE NXT. The match aired on August 21, which ended with Lee defeating Bayley to retain the WWE Divas title. Interestingly, this was the only time that the two talented stars faced each other in a singles capacity in a squared circle.

Bayley recently shared a tweet addressing former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. The Role Model wrote about the duo's singles encounter on an episode of WWE NXT, contested for the Divas title.

Lee has now responded to Bayley's tweet about the match in question and sent a wholesome message in the process.

"Our anniversary! I’ve been obsessed with you ever since," wrote AJ.

How did Twitter react to AJ Lee's message to Bayley?

Bayley and AJ Lee have been incredibly close for about a decade now. The two stars don't work together anymore but still hang out occasionally.

Here's how the WWE Universe responded to Lee's tweet about Bayley:

Bayley has praised Lee on various occasions in the past. Last year, The Role Model opened up about Lee's impact on her career. She went on to say that Lee "changed her life."

“Obviously I can’t name all the women that have helped us, but I always have to give credit to AJ [Lee]. She changed my life when she just said it’s okay to be myself. Her whole thing was stay weird and be yourself and she dressed how she wanted to and it inspired so many girls. There’s a lot of women that people don’t even realize have made this all possible," said Bayley. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bayley has come a long way since her singles match against Lee nine years ago. She is dubbed by many as one of the best female stars in WWE history. WWE placed her in the 10th spot on its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars Of All Time.

