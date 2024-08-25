AJ Lee provides major update following WWE return speculation

AJ Lee's journey has inspired women all around the world. The former WWE Divas Champion released her memoir, 'Crazy in my Superpower,' back in 2017 which turned out to excite fans from a number of countries, sharing her inspirational story around the globe.

Lee, during a recent interview with TheComicon, revealed that her memoir had television adaption plans which would air on A&E. This has sparked rumors of AJ Lee working with the A&E Network. With WWE having ties with the Network, rumors of her WWE return have also made some rounds on the internet lately.

However, clearing the spree of rumors, Lee shared a recent story on Instagram stating that she was working with the A+E Studios and not the A&E Network.

"Developing with A+E Studios, not Network but thanks for caring," wrote Lee.

You can watch her Instagram story below:

AJ Lee's Instagram story (Image Credits: AJ Lee's Instagram)

CM Punk addressed AJ Lee's potential return to WWE recently

The Best in the World's return to WWE back in 2023 has clearly pushed theories about a possible AJ Lee return as well. While there have been subtle references to Lee coming back to the company, things haven't really come to reality. Punk addressed a potential return of his wife to WWE recently.

In an interview with Ringside Collectibles, the former WWE Champion stated that he would want his wife to return to WWE. However, he wasn't pushing her for anything. It was Lee who would sit with certain people and make the official decision, which he wanted to stay out of.

“I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. My stance - I know there’s a lot out there of that - but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people. I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that; just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again,” Punk said. [H/T - SEScoops]

While Lee's return to WWE is still uncertain, fans are clearly waiting for a possibility to open up. Time will tell if Lee plans to make a return to the Triple H-led company.

