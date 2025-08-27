AJ Lee Reacts After CM Punk Is Attacked By Female WWE Superstar

CM Punk was attacked at WWE's live event in Mexico last night, and it seems that his wife AJ Lee has had something to say about it. Punk was part of a tag team match against The Judgment Day when Roxanne Perez invaded the ring and hit her famous Pop Rox finisher on Punk to help hand her team a near fall, but in the en,d it was Punk, Penta, and Sami Zayn who picked up the win. Roxanne went on to call out AJ Lee, who's Punk's wife, following the show, and she has now responded. Punk and AJ Lee refer to Roxanne Perez as their daughter, whilst she calls them mum and dad. It seems that Lee sees no issue with Perez attacking her husband. &quot;My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life.&quot; She wrote.Will AJ Lee ever make her return to WWE?Lee has been retired from WWE for more than a decade, and in that time, there has been speculation that Lee could make her return numerous times. Despite CM Punk's return to the company back in 2023, his wife hasn't opted to return alongside her husband and has reiterated several times that she is retired. WrestlingWorldcc @WrestlingWorldWCCLINKAJ Lee reacts to Roxanne Perez hitting CM Punk with Pop Rox “My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life”Lee has been struggling with a back injury for more than a decade, and it was the main catalyst that led to her retirement back in 2015. It seems that Lee has been unable to return to the ring because of this, but fans have seen her appearance in Heels, which has led to rumors that she could be able to. Lee has a number of responsibilities outside of the ring, and is a New York Best Selling Author so she herself has chosen a new path outside of the ring and appears to be happy with her choice.