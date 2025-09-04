  • home icon
  AJ Lee return already planned by WWE; Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch involvement discussed by analyst

AJ Lee return already planned by WWE; Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch involvement discussed by analyst

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 04, 2025 08:14 GMT
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch (Images via: AJ Lee's Instagram, WWE.com and Becky Lynch's Instagram)

Rumors of AJ Lee returning to WWE have flooded the internet over the past few days. These rumors started surfacing after Becky Lynch was revealed as the newest member of The Vision at Clash in Paris. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed the possibility of AJ's return on his podcast.

On this week's episode of RAW, Punk was looking to confront Seth Rollins but was interrupted by Becky Lynch. The Man made fun of Punk and continuously slapped him before he left the ring. It was later confirmed that he will be present on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Chicago. This made fans speculate that AJ is going to return on this week's SmackDown.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed AJ Lee's return.

"I don't know if AJ's coming back. Cena's already at the Smackdown in Chicago. If AJ I mean, obviously Chicago would be a great place to do it in. Maybe Punk shows up, maybe brings out AJ and they just cut a promo on Becky. I don't think Becky and Seth necessarily need to be there if this is when the return is happening. And because of the schedule of events, WrestlePalooza is like right around the corner. WrestlePalooza is like two weeks from Saturday already. So, um I think that and there's no way that they're unaware of what's being teased here," he said.
It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee makes her first WWE appearance in over a decade on this week's episode of SmackDown.

AJ Lee had her last WWE match 10 years ago

The former Divas Champion was a major part of WWE's Women's Division during the early 2010s. She is widely considered one of the first stars who laid the foundation for the women's revolution in the company.

She had her final WWE match on the March 30th episode of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with Paige and Naomi to defeat Natalya and the Bella Twins in a six-woman tag team match.

Fans are really hoping to see AJ Lee return on this week's SmackDown. It has been rumored that she will team up with CM Punk to face Seth and Becky at WrestlePalooza.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
