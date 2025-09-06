AJ Lee Return Felt Like Winning the Lottery, WWE Legend Mark Henry Says

AJ Lee returned to WWE on the September 5 episode of SmackDown after a 10-year absence. Mark Henry, a WWE star throughout Lee's first run with the company, was pleased to see the three-time Divas Champion's long-awaited comeback.

Becky Lynch repeatedly slapped Lee's husband, CM Punk, on the September 1 episode of RAW. The Man hit Punk with another barrage of slaps on SmackDown, prompting Lee to skip down to the ring and attack the Irish star.

Reacting to the show on Busted Open, Henry compared Lee's WWE return to a lottery win.

"If you've got a billion dollars, you do whatever you want, right? But that's what I felt like watching AJ Lee come to the ring. I felt like I won the lottery."

WWE's next premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20. Lee and Punk are expected to face Lynch and Rollins on the show.

Mark Henry on AJ Lee's love for WWE

From 2009 to 2015, AJ Lee became one of the most popular stars in WWE. Before that, she grew up as a huge wrestling fan and even cried when she met WWE Hall of Famer Lita as a child.

Mark Henry believes that moment shows how much Lee has always cared about the wrestling industry.

"Just this last week, the internet is undefeated. I don't know if it's the algorithms or wishful thinking or whatever, but they brought back the video of AJ Lee going to get autographs from Lita, and how she was crying, and how much she loved the business, and how she used that as motivation to become one of the most recognizable female wrestlers that ever did it."

In the same episode, Henry said one moment from the latest SmackDown episode turned him into a wrestling fan again.

