AJ Lee returning to WWE after 9 years of absence to compete in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match tonight would be cool, says RAW star 

A WWE RAW Star recently expressed her desire to see AJ Lee return to WWE to compete in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

The star in question is Ivy Nile. AJ joined the Stamford-based company in 2009. Over the next six years, she won the Divas Championship three times. However, she left the promotion and retired from in-ring competition in 2015. Although several former superstars came out of retirement over the past few years to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk's wife never did.

After her husband's recent return to WWE, many have expressed their desire to see Lee make her comeback. Speaking to Ring The Belle, Ivy Nile disclosed that she wants the former Divas Champion to compete in this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

"[Which legend do you want to see return to Royal Rumble?] Oh my goodness. I mean, AJ Lee would be really cool too. So, we'll see," she said. [From 02:30 to 02:34]

Check out the entire video below:

Can AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, win the WWE Men's Royal Rumble?

Last November, AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, surprisingly returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly a decade. He has since signed an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW and declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

During a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the Red Brand, the 45-year-old vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He also teased going after The Visionary's title at WrestleMania 40.

The Best in the World also confronted Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on RAW over the past few weeks. Several other superstars from SmackDown and RAW have also declared for the historic match, including The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.

Do you think CM Punk will win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.