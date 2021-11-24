"I don’t think I was supposed to succeed" AJ Lee on her early days in WWE

AJ Lee has certainly made her mark in the wrestling industry with her talents as a performer in the ring and on the mic. Her promo skills were unmatched during her time, which helped her soar through the women's division.

Speaking about her time in WWE on State of Mind with Maurice Bernard, she revealed how the company might have only hired her as a trainer had her promo skills not been that good.

“Yeah. I mean, especially when I started, it was like, the prototype was Pamela Anderson. That’s what the women looked like, or familiar with Chyna? It was like you had to be an Amazon woman or a sexpot, and I’m neither. I also paid to try out, which is such a gimmick, but it worked. I got hired. I don’t think it was supposed to. I don’t think I was supposed to succeed. I think I was, you know, good in the ring, and I was supposed to train other girls that were way hotter to go to TV, and then I just got really lucky where I got popular with the fans.” H/T FightFul

AJ Lee helped push the boundaries for women in WWE during her time as she not only battled other female superstars but also had big programs with top male talent.

Will AJ Lee make an in-ring return soon?

Most recently, AJ Lee's husband and now AEW superstar CM Punk made headlines with his return to wrestling. The return was a glorious moment that had everyone excited, but some became curious about whether his partner and former WWE Superstar would make a return to wrestling herself?

Those questions were then answered in some form when AJ eventually made her return as an Executive Producer for Women of Wrestling (WOW). She's also doing commentary for the all-female promotion but has yet to lace up her boots to compete in her ring.

As of yet, there haven't been confirmed plans from the former WWE Divas Champion to step back into the ring, but nothing is impossible. We might soon enough see her mix it up against other talented women from any promotion she wishes to be in.

Would you like to see AJ Lee make her in-ring return? Which wrestling promotion would you like to see her compete in? Let us know down below.

