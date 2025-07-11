AJ Lee's Evolution status seemingly confirmed by WWE

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 11, 2025 21:17 GMT
Lee hasn
Lee hasn't wrestled a match since 2015. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE seemingly confirmed AJ Lee's status for Evolution this Sunday night. The PLE will air live this weekend from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Stephanie McMahon took to social media earlier today to share a heartfelt message ahead of Evolution this weekend. She shared a video featuring stars from the past and today and noted that everyone would rise to the occasion at Evolution 2025.

AJ Lee is briefly featured in the video after Mickie James is shown, and before Chyna is featured. You can check out the video in Stephanie McMahon's post below.

Lee is married to popular WWE Superstar CM Punk in real life. She has not competed in a match since teaming up with Paige, now known as Saraya, and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya on the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW.

Nikki Bella was seemingly supposed to battle Liv Morgan at Evolution, but those plans were scrapped. Morgan suffered an injury last month, and Bella will be competing in the Battle Royal this Sunday night to try and earn a title shot at Clash in Paris next month.

Former WWE star AJ Lee comments on a potential return to the ring

AJ Lee recently discussed a potential return to the ring and revealed that she has had opportunities to do so.

Speaking with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Lee shared that she has had opportunities to return to the ring in the past. The former Divas Champion noted that she still has a passion for the wrestling business, but was not sure if the fire to return to the ring was still there.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've just never been ready for that," she addressed her return as an in-ring competitor. "I'm not sure like physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there," she said.
Despite not competing for over a decade, there are still plenty of WWE fans clamoring for the 38-year-old to return to action. It will be fascinating to see if AJ Lee makes an appearance at Evolution this weekend.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

