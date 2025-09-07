AJ Lee's next WWE appearance revealed following SmackDown return

AJ Lee returned to save her husband CM Punk from Becky Lynch on SmackDown, and following the show, WWE released footage of Lee signing a new deal. The former Divas Champion has now been officially announced for WWE RAW tomorrow night, where the match at Wrestlepalooza is expected to be unveiled. While CM Punk and Becky Lynch appeared on SmackDown last week, because it was in Chicago, this isn't their brand. Seth Rollins, Punk and Lynch are all RAW stars and it's assumed that Lee will now be one as well. Wrestlepalooza is expected to see Lee's return to the ring after a decade when she takes on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch alongside her husband in a mixed tag team match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Pearce announced that AJ Lee will be in the house for tomorrow night's episode of RAW which is live from Milwaukee Wisconsin and the General Manager claimed that she would have a lot to say. AJ Lee returned to WWE after more than a decade WWE fans have been pushing for AJ Lee to return since she retired back in 2015, but it was clear that she had other plans for herself which included writing her book and rehabbing her back injury. Punk's return back in 2023 brought more speculation forward with fans convinced she would be part of the past two Royal Rumble matches, a match that she has never been able to compete in, but once again this didn't come into fruition. Instead, it took Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins targetting her husband to bring her out of retirement in Chicago to show Lynch what she was missing. Becky Lynch and Lee have never shared a ring since Lee retired from WWE a few months before Lynch was called up from NXT by Stephanie McMahon.