AJ Lee sends heartfelt message to current WWE star ahead of SmackDown

AJ Lee sent a heartfelt message to a major WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from Ohio and is the final show ahead of WWE Backlash tomorrow night.

Ad

Lee took to X/Twitter today to react to a comment made by Roxanne Perez. The former NXT Women's Champion praised Lee during an interview with Gorilla Position last year and noted that Lee was someone she looked up to in the industry. The former Divas Champion reacted to the comment today and shared a heartwarming message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

"Wow this is moving, I’m honored to be a teeny part of your journeys. I can be chronically offline and sometimes don’t realize the connections I’ve made. It’s so kind & generous to give someone their flowers while they’re still here. I’m proud of you all and I’m rooting for you," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

AJ Lee hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins on the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW.

Bill Apter comments on AJ Lee potentially returning to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on AJ Lee potentially returning to the company someday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter discussed the possibility of Lee returning to the company. He suggested that if WWE paid her well and gave her a good storyline, she would likely return.

Ad

"I think the fans are dying for her [AJ Lee] to come back. She was great when she was in the business. We don't know what she'll—if she comes back she's got to be physically and mentally ready and I don't know her current situation or anything, I haven't been in touch with her. I've talked to Punk but I think if they make a good offer and there's a great angle, that will bring her back in," Bill Apter said. [20:36 - 21:03]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

AJ Lee is married to CM Punk in real life. The Second City Saint returned this past Monday night on WWE RAW to prevent Jey Uso from losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if Lee ever decides to return to the ring in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More