AJ Lee sends a three-word message after CM Punk is caught with former WWE Women’s Champions

AJ Lee has a message for CM Punk after her husband was spotted with two former WWE Women's Champions. Punk appeared to be in the mood to dance with Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Ad

The CM Punk that fans had grown accustomed to has drastically changed after his come-to-Jesus return in November 2023. The Chicago native has been cited as a true locker-room leader in the past year and is having a ball with his peers. Some of the shenanigans he has pulled off recently are hard to fathom for those who had followed him during his last run with WWE.

AJ Lee has now hilariously reacted to him dancing awkwardly with Belair and Naomi by taking to her Instagram story. The Best In The World was sandwiched in the middle, as the three were seen shaking a leg in a short TikTok clip the former SmackDown Women's Champion had originally shared.

Ad

Trending

"I AM DYING," wrote Lee.

CM Punk dancing with Bianca Belair and Naomi [Image credit: Screensht of AJ Lee's Instagram story]

All three competitors are in for a rough night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, this weekend, as they compete in their respective Elimination Chamber Matches at Rogers Centre in an attempt to headline WrestleMania 41.

Ad

AJ Lee explains why a WWE in-ring return is less likely

Ever since the prodigal son returned, his wife was expected back sooner rather than later. The WWE Universe would undoubtedly love to see AJ Lee wrestle again.

Ad

The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and has since taken some other projects outside the wrestling world. In recent years, she worked as color commentator for WOW (Women of Wrestling). While speaking to Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, AJ Lee explained why she had not returned to the ring:

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've just never been ready for that," she addressed her return as an in-ring competitor. "I'm not sure like physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there."

Lee also discussed her wrestling career in the podcast, revealing that it saved her life. She spoke in depth about her love for the sport and how growing up poor had made her realize it is a great form of escapism. However, she also became an iconic figure in women's wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback