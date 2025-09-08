AJ Lee shares emotional reunion with longtime WWE friend 

AJ Lee hadn't appeared on WWE TV for more than a decade before her recent return, and in that time, she left behind some of her closest friends.The former Divas Champion wore Bayley's shirt during her final WWE match back in 2015, whilst the former Women's Champion was still plying her trade in NXT.In the time that Lee has been gone, Bayley has climbed through the ranks in WWE and is now one of the most decorated female wrestlers, and Lee could now help her get her career back on track.Lee recently shared an interesting update on Instagram where she was seen reuniting with Bayley. The two women have had contact over the years and have remained close friends, but now, finally, they are on the main roster together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley has been going through a tough time recently after falling out with Lyra Valkyria, but the return of Lee could be the turning point for her career.Will AJ Lee and Bayley finally be able to face off?Bayley and AJ Lee have a history of their own, but much like John Cena, it's clear that Lee has returned with several dream matches in mind.Bayley is someone who has wanted to share the ring with AJ for more than a decade, while Roxanne Perez was inspired to lace up her boots by the Queen of Converse herself.Perez is on WWE RAW and will be part of tonight's show alongside Lee, which will be a dream come true for her. Many fans hope that at some point, the two women will be able to face off on TV because it would be a fantastic story arc.As noted, there are a number of matches that WWE must have planned for AJ Lee, who has recently signed a new contract.