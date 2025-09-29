AJ Lee should not have skipped on WWE return, Kevin Nash says

AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on the September 5 episode of SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash questioned the logic behind the popular star's first few seconds back on television.

Lee's music hit shortly after her husband, CM Punk, had been mocked and slapped by Becky Lynch during an in-ring promo. The three-time Divas Champion then skipped down the ramp and around ringside before entering the ring to attack Lynch.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the segment would have made more sense if Lee had cut out the skipping and immediately targeted The Man.

"The reason she's coming down is not to make [a] phony s**t wrestling angle. The reason she's come down is because another woman is putting her hands on her husband, and he can't do anything about it. Under the circumstances, if she would have just stormed down and not even said a word, just went right to her and pummeled the s**t out of her, then if she wants to come out the next week and f***ing skip, she can do what she wants."

The storyline led to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. In her first WWE match in 10 years, Lee joined forces with Punk to defeat Lynch and Rollins in a 29-minute bout.

Kevin Nash on the storyline logic behind AJ Lee's WWE return

On August 31, Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk to help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way match at Clash in Paris. After that moment, it was widely speculated that AJ Lee would return on the September 5 episode of SmackDown. However, WWE never advertised her appearance.

From a storyline perspective, Kevin Nash thinks the booking of Lee's comeback had several flaws.

"The first time you see her, though, it's like she just showed up because [AJ Lee is saying to CM Punk], 'You know what, man, I'm gonna go to the arena with you next week.' 'Nah, babe.' 'F**k that, I'm going.' And then this s**t goes down and she inserts herself."

Lee was one of the biggest names in WWE's Divas division in the early to mid-2010s. She featured in storylines with several high-profile stars, including Punk, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, The Bella Twins, and Paige.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

