AJ Lee WWE return date could have been revealed by current champion 

AJ Lee is one of the most iconic female WWE Superstars of all time and a former Divas Champion. The veteran star has been retired for more than a decade after she chose to walk away from the ring back in 2015 and hasn't returned since, mostly due to injuries.

Lee is married to CM Punk, who returned to WWE in 2023 to one of the biggest crowd reactions of this generation. Ahead of this year's SummerSlam, Zelina Vega recently commented that a return from AJ Lee in her hometown could even warrant a bigger crowd reaction than her own husband's at Survivor Series in Chicago.

Vega told Ten Count Wrestling that she believes the stage is set for a return.

“I think especially if she, because she’s from Jersey, so if she came back at SummerSlam, it would be like colossal. That would be insane.”

Zelina Vega is the current Women's United States Champion and could be someone hoping to face Lee, having portrayed her in Paige's movie biopic a few years ago.

Is WWE SummerSlam finally going to see the return of AJ Lee?

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for a decade, but the WWE Universe still pushes for her to appear every Royal Rumble season.

The former Divas Champion is from New Jersey, and since SummerSlam is set to be the biggest edition of the show ever this year, it could be the perfect place for a return from someone of Lee's caliber.

SummerSlam takes place over two nights for the first time this year, and WWE could be looking to ensure that it is a memorable event with moments that are talked about for years to come.

Lee's return in her hometown could be one of the biggest moments in wrestling. Especially since the former champion has refused a return for so long, and some fans may even believe it will never happen.

