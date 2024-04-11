AJ Styles addresses his WWE future after WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

AJ Styles recently offered a prediction of what his WWE future might look like following his WrestleMania XL match against LA Knight.

On April 7, Knight defeated Styles in a 12-minute match to earn one of the most popular victories of WrestleMania XL weekend. The feud largely revolved around The Phenomenal One turning heel by attacking his rival at Elimination Chamber.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Styles referenced the fact that Knight appeared at his house as part of the storyline:

"He did. He's gonna pay for that. If you wanna come all the way to my house to make it personal, that is the worst thing you possibly could have done." [1:13 – 1:21]

Regarding his possible post-WrestleMania plans, Styles teased that he could be interested in winning another title:

"We'll see. I'm not exactly [sure] what's in the cards for me. A championship, maybe?" [1:28 – 1:33]

Watch the video above to hear Styles explain why he became a bad guy on WWE television for the first time since 2021.

AJ Styles sends a message to his critics and fans

Over the last two decades, AJ Styles has cemented his status as one of the world's most talented in-ring competitors. The 46-year-old has also proven himself to be a main-eventer as both a babyface and a heel throughout his career.

Styles added that he appreciates feedback from fans regardless of whether they like or dislike the current version of his on-screen persona:

"For those who aren't my fans, then I understand that there's probably a moment in time where the AJ Styles that you're looking at, you don't like. But there's a moment in time where people did like AJ Styles, and for those who stuck with me throughout the years, thank you." [1:41 – 1:55]

Styles has won several titles since joining WWE in 2016, including the WWE Championship twice. He is also a one-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and one-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Omos.

What would you like to see next from Styles? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : Do you think AJ Styles will win a title in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion