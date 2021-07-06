AJ Styles admits being worried Vince McMahon would make bizarre request before WWE debut

AJ Styles opened up about his mindset before his WWE debut in 2016. The former WWE Champion has revealed that he was worried about Vince McMahon giving him a Southern gimmick before his debut.

In a recent conversation on FOX's Out of Character podcast, AJ Styles stated he was "worried" about the WWE Chairman assigning him to wear overalls and portray a Southern gimmick.

“I had no idea what was going to happen. There was talk of, ‘Hey, I don't know if we can keep your name.’ I said, ‘Well, that's fine, I'll be whoever you want me to be but I have this huge tattoo on my side that says AJ, but you can call me whatever you want.’ Listen, I was worried about this southern accent that I can't shake, that Vince was going to make me wear overalls and come out to a little country song or something with a banjo. I was more worried about that." (H/T Fightful)

Styles revealed that he was willing to go to NXT after signing with WWE to learn the company's way of doing things, and later move to RAW or SmackDown.

AJ Styles' WWE career so far

AJ Styles debuted in WWE five years ago at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and was the No.3 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Styles moved to WWE after a long stint with TNA/IMPACT and then NJPW.

In his five-and-a-half-year run with the company, Styles has become WWE Champion twice and has also won the Intercontinental and United States titles as well.

He currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship, which he won earlier this year with Omos.

Styles has earned a lot of plaudits in WWE for his fantastic in-ring work, with The Undertaker stating that The Phenomenal One could have a "four-star match with a broom handle."

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

