AJ Styles is “ahead of his time,” claims 37-year-old WWE star  

Having been in the wrestling business for more than 25 years, AJ Styles is one of the most experienced performers that is still competing today. One star who is surprisingly a big fan of his is Karrion Kross.

Kross and Styles have been embroiled in a personal feud on SmackDown over the past couple of months, with AJ picking up a win over the former NXT Champion last week.

Despite their current rivalry, Karrion Kross said in an interview on the K100 podcast that AJ is still one of the most highly skilled performers in the business.

"He has a ring IQ like nobody that I’ve probably ever met. I’ve met people with super high ring IQs. For anyone who’s not in the loop of what I mean by that, is just like how you would structure a match for the time and place for the people involved. The way he sees wrestling is like he was ahead of his time, in my opinion, when he was coming up in TNA and I still think in a lot of aspects, he’s still ahead of his time even, present day." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Debuting in 1998, Styles is one of the few professional wrestlers to capture world championships in WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling.

Former WWE star hails AJ Styles as the best in the world

During his illustrious in-ring career, the Phenomenal One has gone toe-to-toe with top stars like John Cena, Kazuchika Okada, Kurt Angle, and Roman Reigns.

Another former opponent of his is Mr. Anderson (a.k.a. Mr. Kennedy) who recently stated to Sportskeeda Wrestling that AJ, for him, is the best in the world.

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can wrestle, work with anybody," said Ken Anderson. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whilst many were sceptical when AJ Styles signed for WWE, he has gone on to capture multiple world titles as well as having picked up many big wins.

