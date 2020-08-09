WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is often found streaming on Twitch and interacting with fans. Styles also answers questions from fans during his Twitch streams.

The greatest Royal Rumble return in my opinion was at this years Royal Rumble when @EdgeRatedR made his return! #Edge #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kiK1RdqF4j — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) June 24, 2020

During one of his recent streams, two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles spoke about Superstars he still wanted to face. Styles revealed that one dream match that was on the top of his list was a singles match against Edge, who only returned to action at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Here's what Styles had to say about wanting a match against the Rated-R Superstar:

I've got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire. I think that's something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully it's a speedy recovery for him. That's one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well. It would be great. I'm still looking forward to it, Edge. H/T: WrestlingInc

AJ Styles' name is also on the top of the list for Superstars Edge wants to face. When Edge was asked about which Superstars he wanted to face after his return, Edge said that a match against AJ Styles had to happen at some point.

AJ Styles discusses how WWE can improve RAW Underground

WWE introduced the new RAW Underground concept on last Monday's episode of RAW. The concept saw worked MMA-style fights in WWE and was met with mixed responses from fans and critics.

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles commented about RAW Underground and discussed how WWE could improve it:

Here's what I think: I think it would be so much cooler - and hopefully we will get to this - in my head, I think it would be so much cooler if we would get to fight in different locations. It reminded me of Lionheart, where Jean-Claude Van Damm was fighting that dude in the pool, you know?

Advertisement

That kind of stuff, like one in a parking garage, a tennis court, stuff like that. That would be cool! So, I don't know if that would be smart though because you're not in a ring, but still. H/T WrestlingInc

We should see more of RAW Underground on tomorrow night's episode. Last week, RAW went off the air with Hurt Business taking over Underground. What could we have in store for us tomorrow night?