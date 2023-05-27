AJ Styles beats 37-year-old star in their first-ever match on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross in the first-ever match-up on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Kross picked out The Phenomenal One as his next target. Since The Doom Walker returned to WWE last year, he has been a menacing heel. However, despite being intimidating in his appearance, Kross has failed to win on several occasions.

Shinsuke Nakamura upset Kross in their contest two weeks ago on SmackDown. AJ Styles also won tonight as he prepares to take on Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Title.

Styles looked for an early Phenomenal Forearm during the match, but Scarlett grabbed his leg from ringside. However, O.C.'s Michin was out to stop Scarlett from getting involved.

The 37-year-old took Styles down with a back elbow following a commercial break. He then locked his opponent in a chokehold, but The Phenomenal One hit back with an enziguri and followed it up with a sliding forearm and then an Ushigoroshi.

The match's finish saw AJ Styles hitting Karrion Kross with the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win. It remains to be seen if Styles will use this momentum to emerge from Night of Champions for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

