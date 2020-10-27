AJ Styles earns his place on Team RAW at Survivor Series

Just 24 hours after last night's Hell in a Cell, WWE is already looking forward to the upcoming Survivor Series event that will take place on Sunday, November 22nd. Ahead of tonight's RAW, WWE announced that AJ Styles would face Jeff Hardy in a qualifier match. The winner was set to earn a spot on Team RAW for the traditional brand vs. brand vs. brand elimination match at Survivor Series.

The Phenomenal One defeated Hardy, albeit with help from his newest bodyguard, Jordan Omogbehin, who was in Styles' corner. Two more qualifying matches will take place later in the night - Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle and Keith Lee vs. Elias.

AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy on tonight's RAW to become the first official member of Team RAW at Survivor Series. Prior to his match, the two-time World Champion bragged about his accomplishments and explained how he deserves to be the team captain for the red brand.

The match with Hardy was evenly matched, but Styles had the upper hand with the massive Omogbehin in his corner to intimidate The Charismatic Enigma. In the end, AJ Styles pinned Hardy after hitting him with the Phenomenal Forearm.