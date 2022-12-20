AJ Styles becomes part of a unique statistic after loss to Bloodline member on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW tonight, AJ Styles lost to The Bloodline's Sami Zayn in one-on-one action. However, both superstars have become part of a unique statistic.

The Honorary Uce now holds the distinction of winning two matches in his WWE career till now with the Blue Thunder Bomb finisher.

Interestingly, both were on AJ Styles, and the last time Zayn beat him in the same way, was in 2016 on SmackDown. This bit of trivia was posted on Twitter by user @WrestlingHumble.

Another thing to note is that this is the first time these two superstars have faced off on WWE's red brand.

Monday Night RAW kicked off tonight with The Bloodline's Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Usos invading the arena and taking out superstars backstage.

The match between The Honorary Uce and The Leader of The O.C. was made when The Bloodline interfered with the latter group tonight on RAW.

As mentioned earlier, Zayn picked up the win by beating AJ Styles, albeit with the help of The Usos. But instead of his staple Helluva Kick, Zayn got the pinfall victory tonight with the help of the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Were you surprised that Sami Zayn picked up the win with the Blue Thunder Bomb? Sound off in the comments below!

