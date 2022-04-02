"I'll believe it when I see it" - AJ Styles responds to rumors of former AEW star returning to WWE

AJ Styles has expressed his thoughts on the rumors of former AEW star Cody Rhodes' return to WWE.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38, speculation has been rampant about The American Nightmare returning to the company. Although reports have indicated that Rhodes is signed and scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, WWE has yet to confirm anything.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles was asked about the rumors of Rhodes potentially returning to the company. Styles brushed these rumors aside, stating that he won't believe it until he sees it:

“Listen, I haven’t seen Cody here, so I’ll believe it when I see it. This is what we’ve been a part of for a couple, well I’ve been decades. There’s a lot of rumors, but you don’t believe something until you actually see it. So, if Cody is going to be at WrestleMania, I will believe it when I see it.”

AJ Styles is a veteran of over 20 years, so he's likely seen enough in the wrestling business to know when to keep a level head. Besides, The Phenomenal One has plenty more to worry about, as he's set to face Edge for the first time at WrestleMania 38.

AJ Styles speaks out on rumors, reports, and speculation

Styles is no stranger to rumors and speculation. In the weeks leading up to his own debut in WWE, reports were flying about him potentially signing with the company.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, The Phenomenal one said that he's bothered by websites publishing news from only one inside source. He expressed his incredulity regarding news and rumors that have come from a single person:

“The only thing that bothers me about most websites, and whatnot, is they get their information from one guy. He has to be the truth, right? I guess that bothers me. Because you’ve got to get your own truths from people that you have sources with, that’s the only thing that bothers me. But that’s not on you guys.”

Regardless of whether the rumors of Cody Rhodes' return are true, WrestleMania is packed with high-profile matches and segments in a two-night extravaganza. With information scarce on Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, fans will have to wait and see if any bombastic debuts take place.

