AJ Styles bids emotional farewell after show

AJ Styles bid a very emotional farewell tonight after a show. The star was seen breaking down on camera.AJ Style's wrestling career is now nearing its twilight. He is contracted to WWE, but he started his career in TNA Wrestling. Ever since coming to WWE, there has been talk about the star making one more appearance in TNA before he retires, and now, with a deal between the two brands, the star has finally been able to make such an appearance after 11 years.Leon Slater won the X-Division Title tonight on TNA Slammiversary, and AJ Styles made his way out to the ring after so many years, using his old TNA theme, creating a very nostalgic moment for the fans. He then went on to endorse Slater as the future of the division that he had made famous. He got to say goodbye to fans as well.On his way out of the arena, he was saying goodbye and bidding farewell to fans, as he may never appear in TNA again before he retires. The star was breaking down, and the emotionally charged moment was caught on camera as he was practically crying, bidding farewell to the company that gave him everything.AJ Styles has commented on retiring once his current contract with WWE expires.