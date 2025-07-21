  • home icon
  AJ Styles bids emotional farewell after show

AJ Styles bids emotional farewell after show

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:24 GMT
This was goodbye (Credit: WWE.com)
This was goodbye (Credit: WWE.com)

AJ Styles bid a very emotional farewell tonight after a show. The star was seen breaking down on camera.

AJ Style's wrestling career is now nearing its twilight. He is contracted to WWE, but he started his career in TNA Wrestling. Ever since coming to WWE, there has been talk about the star making one more appearance in TNA before he retires, and now, with a deal between the two brands, the star has finally been able to make such an appearance after 11 years.

Leon Slater won the X-Division Title tonight on TNA Slammiversary, and AJ Styles made his way out to the ring after so many years, using his old TNA theme, creating a very nostalgic moment for the fans. He then went on to endorse Slater as the future of the division that he had made famous. He got to say goodbye to fans as well.

On his way out of the arena, he was saying goodbye and bidding farewell to fans, as he may never appear in TNA again before he retires. The star was breaking down, and the emotionally charged moment was caught on camera as he was practically crying, bidding farewell to the company that gave him everything.

AJ Styles has commented on retiring once his current contract with WWE expires.

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

