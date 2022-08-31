"He'll be one of the greatest" - AJ Styles breaks character to praise top heel WWE Superstar

AJ Styles recently broke character to praise Theory. In recent WWE live events, the two men have shared the ring in Triple Threat Matches also involving Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Phenomenal One spoke about Theory's naive attitude, claiming that he might be having too much fun at the moment.

AJ Styles surprisingly mentioned that Mr. Money in the Bank would be one of the greatest superstars of all time down the road.

"Listen, he's young... maybe he's having too much fun. He's super athletic. We all know he'll be one of the greatest, I mean this guy's got all the talent in the world. But I guess maturity, that's hindering him right now. We'll see what happens in the future." said Styles [From live show at the time of writing]

Disco Inferno believes AJ Styles is not a credible challenger for Roman Reigns

It has been quite some time since AJ Styles won a singles championship in WWE. He recently unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Styles, a former WWE Champion, will certainly aim to win a world title before retiring. However, according to WCW veteran Disco Inferno, The Phenomenal One isn't a credible challenger for Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Keepin It' 100, Inferno explained his reason for the same, as he said:

"I don't care about match-of-the-year candidates and stuff like that. AJ's not a credible opponent for Roman Reigns, where people actually think he's gonna beat him,"

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for months and even captured the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38, earlier this year. He will now face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle this September 3rd putting his unified WWE Universal Championship on the line.

