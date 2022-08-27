"Not a credible opponent" - Wrestling veteran on why former WWE Champion shouldn't challenge Roman Reigns 

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently stated that AJ Styles is not a credible challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Phenomenal One is one of the biggest stars on WWE RAW, where he has been hovering around the mid to upper-mid card in recent months. However, considering his stature as a legitimate legend, fans want him to climb up the ladder in WWE and participate in marquee feuds, including one with Reigns.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Keepin It' 100, Disco Inferno answered one such fan's mail, who wrote about wanting to see Styles challenge The Tribal Chief.

The WCW veteran shot down the idea, saying that though the two performers had match-of-the-year contenders during their feud in 2016, AJ Styles is not currently a credible opponent for Reigns.

"I don't care about match-of-the-year candidates and stuff like that. AJ's not a credible opponent for Roman Reigns, where people actually think he's gonna beat him," said Disco Inferno. (From 1:26 - 1:33)

Roman Reigns could lose his championship soon

The Tribal Chief's record-settling title reign has been utterly memorable, but it could soon end at Clash at the Castle 2022. Roman Reigns would put the gold on the line against his arch-nemesis, Drew McIntyre.

The two performers have collided twice in the past, first at WrestleMania 35 and next at Survivor Series 2020. On both occasions, Reigns came out on top, giving him a psychological advantage heading into the September 3rd show.

Moreover, on this week's SmackDown, The Bloodline left The Scottish Warrior battered in the show's closing moments. Despite these setbacks, McIntyre is the favorite to dethrone Reigns when they meet inside the squared circle in front of a rabid Cardiff crowd that's sure to cheer the former.

