AJ Styles breaks character after saddening loss at WWE Backlash; makes a statement

AJ Styles has spoken up after his recent loss at WWE Backlash by breaking his usual character. The star made a statement on social media.

Styles faced Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at Backlash in front of a raucous French audience. The Lyon event saw Triple H receive warnings for noise, while there were decibel alerts as well. Throughout the night, the fans sang for superstars, celebrating the fact that they were getting an actual WWE Premium Live Event in their home city.

Unfortunately for The Phenomenal One, he lost at the Premium Live Event and lost his chance to become the WWE Champion once again.

Now, despite the loss, Styles has spoken up and broken his heel character. He said that he was wondering whether he should say it, but he could not help it now.

"Wasn’t sure if I should say anything, being a bad guy and all but…Lyon, France. IL EST VRAIMENT, IL EST VRAIMENT, Il EST VRAIMENT PHÉNOMÉNAL LALALALA"

What that translates to is, "He really is, he really is, he really is, Phenomenal."

This was the chant surrounding him during his match, which saw a split crowd supporting both him and Rhodes for their title match. Despite being a heel, AJ Styles was carried away by the chant for him, which was clearly overwhelming.

What's next for AJ Styles after his loss during the WWE title match?

With AJ Styles having lost his chance at the title, he will try to earn another opportunity soon.

He's made it clear that he wants to go after the title before he retires for one last reign. Whether he will be successful remains to be seen, but for the moment, he remains the dominant star.

The Phenomenal One admitted that he had no idea what to do if he lost the match. Since the loss, he has wrestled Johnny Gargano, picking up a win against him.