AJ Styles breaks silence ahead of major return

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has broken his silence ahead of making a major return. The veteran is currently in a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.The Phenomenal One established a legacy in TNA Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2016. Styles will be returning to TNA tonight at Slammiversary 2025 and took to social media today to share a heartfelt message. AJ Styles shared what he would tell a younger version of himself if he could go back in time, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself “You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this,&quot; wrote Styles.AJ Styles was supposed to challenge Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions last month, but the match was postponed. Dominik Mysterio has been providing a doctor's note as an excuse not to compete, but will be defending the title against Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he is cleared ahead of the PLE next month.Former WWE star reacts to AJ Styles returning to TNAWrestling veteran EC3 recently commented on AJ Styles returning to TNA to make an appearance at Slammiversary 2025.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former champion praised AJ Styles as a performer and noted that he was intrigued to see what TNA has planned for his return at Slammiversary tonight.&quot;He's awesome, he's one of the best. We all know that. I'm intrigued to say if he came into TNA, whether it's to compete, whether it's to appear, but I think at the end of the day, it'll be something if he wants to do it or not. So, I think it's on him to make that decision. I don't think WWE would send him if he's like, 'Man, I'm done with that, or different company, or I don't want to relive the past.' He wouldn't, but if he wanted to, I don't see why they wouldn't, and I'm not quite sure how the collaboration is working, but that'd be a cool gift for TNA.&quot; [From 1:45 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see what AJ Styles has planned during his appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025.