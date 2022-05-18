"It was real" - AJ Styles breaks silence following Club reunion on RAW

AJ Styles and Finn Balor continue to embrace their Bullet Club roots in WWE on Monday Night RAW.

The Bullet Club originated in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2013 and was led by Prince Devitt, who you all know now as Finn Balor. AJ Styles took over the faction when Balor departed New Japan to head to WWE NXT. While Styles insists he was never truly the leader of the Bullet Club, he was positioned as such not only by the fans but by the company as well.

WWE has attempted to cash in on The Bullet Club's popularity on multiple occasions over the years. From the Balor Club to The O.C. (Original Club), the two groups included Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were also longstanding members of the Bullet Club faction.

The group's popularity is once again on the rise in New Japan, IMPACT, and All Elite Wrestling. It appears that WWE is trying to capitalize on the Bullet Club's name once again by teaming up their former leaders in Balor and Styles.

Styles took to social media today to comment on the formation of the group last night, which also includes RAW Women's Superstar Liv Morgan. Tweeting out:

"Best believe it was real. ... and just the beginning," AJ Styles said in a tweet.

Will AJ Styles get another shot at Edge one-on-one?

AJ Styles has yet to get a fair match against Edge, who has utilized new members of his Judgment Day faction to score victories over The Phenomenal One.

At WrestleMania 38, a distraction from Damian Priest led to Edge picking up the victory over Styles. A month later, at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley got physically involved, which led to Edge defeating Styles again.

Both Priest and Ripley joined Edge's faction, The Judgment Day, following these matches. With the numbers now even, it will be interesting to see if Styles can pull off a one-on-one victory against Edge at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

With the formation of a group between AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan firmly established on Monday Night RAW, it will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day reacts. Also, who they recruit next to claim the numbers game over the newly formed "Club" that opposes them.

